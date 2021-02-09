15 NBP prisoners freed on parole

Fifteen persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa City were freed this month after their pleas for parole have been granted, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced on Tuesday.
In a statement, BuCor said that it conducted last Monday the “Culminating Program for Released PDL: Pagbabalik, Pagbabago at Pagtanggap sa Malayang Lipunan” for the released inmates.
It said there were 38 PDLs who participated in the program, including 15 inmates who have been granted parole and 23 who have served their jail terms.
“Sa pamamagitan ng Office of External Affairs ng BuCor, pinapaigting natin ang ugnayang panlabas para tulungan ang ating mga lumayang PDL na makapagsimula muli sa malayang lipunan,” BuCor said in its statement.
“Ito ay isa lamang sa mga patuloy na programa ng BuCor sa pangunguna ni BuCor Director General Gerald Q. Bantag na mapabilis ang proseso ng paglaya sa mga karapat-dapat na PDL,” it added. (Jeffrey Damicog)
