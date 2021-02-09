285 Talisay City residents flee flooding
BY GLAZYL MASCULINO
BACOLOD CITY – Heavy rains brought by a low pressure area forced 92 families or 285 residents of Talisay City in Negros Occidental to evacuate due to flooding on Monday.
Based on the data from the city government, 62 families composed of 165 persons were rescued in Barangay Dos Hermanas, while 30 families composed of 120 individuals were evacuated in Barangay Zone 8.
Authorities had been monitoring the water level especially in areas near the river channels and flood-prone areas since early Monday.
Provincial Disaster Management Program Division head Zeaphard Caelian said the preemptive evacuation was conducted when floodwaters reached knee level in the said two villages.
The city government has provided meals to the evacuees in their temporary shelters. The evacuees returned to their homes when the water subsided. (Glazyl Masculino)
