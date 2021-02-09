  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    5.0-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro

    BY ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ


    A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday morning.

    The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the quake around 7:24 a.m. and traced its epicenter at 58 kilometers southwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

    It was initially measured as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake.

    San Jose, Occidental Mindoro felt the quake as a moderately strong one at Intensity 4.

    Phivolcs’ instrument also detected the tremor as an Intensity 3 earthquake in San Jose; Intensity 2 in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro and Sebaste, Antique; and Intensity 1 in Jamindan, Capiz.

    It said the quake was tectonic in origin, which means the tremor was caused by the movement of an active fault in the area.

    Likewise, the tremor was shallow at a depth of 17 kilometers, thus the strong shaking. Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely to occur. (Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz)

