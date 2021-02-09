Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo admit to watching porn
BY NEIL RAMOS
Most women wouldn’t admit to watching porn believing that doing so will cast them in bad light.
And it’s true.
A huge segment of the local population still deems the act immoral, dirty.
Who would want to be judged for doing something supposedly quite depraved, right?
All that said, we could only be thankful for women like Angel Locsin and Bea Alonzo.
The two made many of those who indulge in porn feel less guilty recently, admitting to doing the same.
They did so via Bea’s most recent vlog, while playing the game “Never Have I Ever.”
In there, both Angel and Bea admitted to many things including yes, cheating on an exam.
According to Angel, she used to hide a “kodigo” inside her ID, even going on to share the same to the rest of the class.
Bea, on her part, used to share exam answers with classmates.
Despite having done so, Angel maintained, “cheating is still wrong.”
Bea agreed, saying, “Huwag po gagayahin mga bata!
As to watching porn, Bea apologetically said, “Tao lang po.” Angel wasn’t as embarrassed.
She even asked, “Who doesn’t (watch porn)?”
