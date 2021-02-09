Aussie Open: Nadal off to rousing start; Kenin also advances

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning against Serbia’s Laslo Djere during their men’s singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021. (AFP)

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Rafael Nadal opened his campaign for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a routine straight-sets win Tuesday, seemingly untroubled by the back injury that hampered his build-up.

The world number two pulled out of the ATP Cup last week with the niggle and said ahead of the Australian Open that he was ”suffering”.

But he motored through his first-round clash against valiant Serb Laslo Djere with little drama, racing to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1, victory under blue skies on Rod Laver Arena.

”It’s been a tough 15 days for me,” said the Spaniard, whose only appearance this year had been an exhibition against Dominic Thiem in Adelaide 12 days ago, where he first experienced stiffness in his back.

It was his first competitive match since the semifinals of the ATP Finals in London on November 21.

Nadal next plays either Serb veteran Viktor Troicki or qualifier Michael Mmoh and is on course to meet Greek rising star and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Meantime, Sofia Kenin made a nervous start to her Australian Open defense Tuesday, but ailing former champion Victoria Azarenka crashed out after needing treatment for breathing difficulties during a straight-sets defeat.

Kenin edged through 7-5, 6-4 against Australian Maddison Inglis, who is ranked outside the top 100, and vented her frustration verbally throughout a tetchy first round.

“I’m obviously not happy with the way I played,” said Kenin, who made 27 unforced errors on her return to Rod Laver Arena.

The 22-year-old won her maiden Grand Slam a year ago against Garbine Muguruza, who turned the tables to beat Kenin in a warm-up tournament last week and had little trouble in dispatching Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan 6-4, 6-0 on the adjacent Margaret Court Arena.

But the 2012 and 2013 champion Azarenka was a distressing sight as she went out to Jessica Pegula on the second day of the coronavirus-delayed Grand Slam.

Azarenka, who was one of the players locked down in hard quarantine before the tournament and not allowed out of her room to train for 14 days, began to suffer in the second set.

The 2020 US Open runner-up, who only played one warm-up match last week, was seen gasping and using an inhaler, and then looked close to collapse on court. After a medical timeout she played on but lost 7-5, 6-4.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine was pushed hard by Cezch Marie Bouzkouva before coming through, 6-3, 7-5 (7/5).

– Red-hot Rublev –

In the men’s draw, red-hot Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev continued his unbeaten start to the year with a straight-sets win over German Yannick Hanfmann, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on John Cain Arena.

Rublev claimed a tour-leading five ATP titles last year and won four straight matches to help Russia win the ATP Cup last week, putting him in the conversation for a maiden Grand Slam crown.

