CPP-NPA assures smooth flow of COVID vaccine but…

BY AARON RECUENCO
The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) assured on Tuesday the unhampered delivery of coronavirus disease (COVD-19) vaccines following the appeal of President Duterte to ensure a smooth flow of vaccines across the country.
But CPP spokesperson Marco Valbuena suggested that the vaccine delivery in far-flung areas be handled by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Philippine Red Cross and other civilian humanitarian agencies, adding that they are more fit to handle the transportation, distribution and inoculation because of their medical training.
“We strongly suggest that Covid-19 vaccines not be transported in AFP military vehicles, especially those which are not properly marked and carrying armed soldiers… Non-Red cross vehicles that will be used as Covid-19 vaccine transporters must be clearly and properly marked with a red cross over white background,” said the CPP in a statement.
In discouraging police and military personnel to transport the vaccines, the CPP said security forces may take advantage of the situation to conduct combat and psywar operations, alleging that the military had done this in the past.
It added that some people in far-flung areas that are considered by the military as CPP-New People’s Army supporters may even be required to surrender before being inoculated.
“Using AFP to transport and vaccines will not encourage people to be vaccinated especially in many areas in the countryside where people are traumatized by military garrisoning of their communities and helicopter gunships firing missiles,” the statement read.
In his weekly address to the nation, Duterte asked the CPP-NPA not to intercept COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is part of the Filipino rights to get vaccinated amid the continuous threat of mass infection.
Duterte added that the vaccines will also be made available to communist rebels.
In a statement, the CPP said that they respect the right of the people to get vaccinated.
“It is a matter of principle for the NPA to respect all humanitarian undertakings that benefit the masses. Thus, the NPA will ensure that transportation of COVID-19 vaccines will be provided a humanitarian corridor for safe and unimpeded passage in guerrilla bases and zones,” the statement read. (Aaron Recuenco)
