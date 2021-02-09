Nora as ‘contravida’
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
Don’t look now, but for the first time, Nora Aunor is playing a villainess. The film is aptly titled “Kontrabida,” directed by Adolf Alix and produced by Joed Serrano.
Nora said yes right away to the offer, saying it will be a challenge to play “contravida.”
As one put it, for a change, “Si Nora ang mang-aapi, mananampal.”
Nora’s co-stars in “Kontrabida” are Bembol Roco, Gina Alajar, Rosanna Roces, Jaclyn Jose, and newcomers Charles Nathan and Ricky Gumera.
Direk Adolf said the film is tribute to big-screen bad girls. The likes of Pacita del Rio, Tessie Martinez, Bella Flores, Carol Varga, Zeny Zabala, Rebecca del Rio.
And of course, Rosa Rosal. The esteemed actress played villainess in LVN films in the ‘40s and ‘50s.
Also Cherie Gil, the “La Primera Contravida.”
It’s hard to imagine Nora playing “contravida.” Think of her “api” roles in Eddie Garcia’s “Atsay,” Lino Brocka’s “Bona,” and Elwood Perez’s “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit.”
But then Nora is equal to challenge.
