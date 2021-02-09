P37.9-M ‘fake’ copper masks seized

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents seized some P37.9 million worth of fake copper masks in Metro Manila and Laguna.
NBI Officer-In-Charge Director Eric B. Distor said Tuesday the seizure was done during the operation conducted by the NBI last Feb. 4 based on search warrants issued by the Manila regional trial court (RTC).
He said the issuance of the search warrants was sought by JC Premiere Business International, the sole distributor in the Philippines of copper masks under the brand name “CopperMask.”
The fake copper masks were confiscated from stores and warehouses located in the cities of Manila and Pasay, and in Biñan, Laguna, he said.
He also said that the persons responsible for the fake products will be charged with violations of Republic Act No. 8293, the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.
“The search was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner in the presence of respondent’s witnesses, mall Security, and barangay personnel,” he added.
