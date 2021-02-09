QC task force raids restobar for violating quarantine rules

A restobar on Mother Ignacia Avenue in Quezon City was raided by personnel from the city government for not maintaining social distancing and serving alcohols without meals, among other violations, early Tuesday morning.
City’s Task Force Disiplina head Rannie Ludovica said they issued citation tickets to 63 customers and employees for violating the city’s ordinance on curfew hours and on “contact tracing and health protocols.”
Ludovica added he would also recommend a permanent closure order against 14Q Bar and Restaurant as it was already operating without a business permit.
“Unang-una, nag-ooperate s’ya as a bar eh. Supposed to be, restobar, pero regular bar ang ginagawa nya, operating till 3 a.m. It is a violation of Quezon City’s General Community Quarantine guidelines na hanggang 11 in the evening,” he added.
Tuesday’s operation came after a concerned citizen lodged a complaint before the mayor’s office against the establishment last week, according to Ludovica.
“Kay mayor nag-file ng complaint at nag-send ng videos. And then finorward samin ni mayor for operation, and then we conducted surveillance,” he said.
Ludovica arrived at the establishment at 9 p.m. on Monday for surveillance before finally conducting the raid three hours later.
He said more than 10 establishments have been shut down by the city government in the previous months for the same violation.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone