TNT coach glad to have secured services of ‘two-way player’ Khobuntin

GLENN KHOBUNTIN

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Getting a two-way player in Glenn Khobuntin is definitely a welcome addition for TNT, said head coach Bong Ravena.

The Tropang Giga acquired the former Terrafirma forward from free agency on Monday ahead of the next PBA season expected to start in April.

“Masaya kami na napunta siya sa team (We’re happy that he came to our team). He’s a two-way kind of player,” Ravena told the Bulletin-Tempo in a text message.

“Kailangan namin siya sa depensa and rebounds (We need him on defense and securing rebounds). He can shoot threes and he goes hard to the basket.”

Khobuntin, 27, tallied a career-best 7.8 points with 32-percent shooting clip from beyond the arc to go with 2.4 rebounds in 19.9 minutes of play in 10 games for the Dyip during the PBA Philippine Cup bubble last year.

The 6-foot-4 forward was drafted 10th overall by NLEX in 2015 and played for the Road Warriors for two seasons.

The Cagayan De Oro City was shipped to Columbian (now Terrafirma) in 2017 along with Eric Camson. In the same year, he became part of the All-Star Game.

Khobuntin reunited with fellow former National University teammate Troy Rosario. The two were instrumental to the Bulldogs’ championship campaign in the UAAP in 2014.

He also played for the gold-winning Gilas Pilipinas in the SEA Games and SEABA Championship in 2015.

Khobuntin is expected to be a big boost for the TNT frontcourt, which recently lost veteran Harvey Carey who retired after 17 seasons.

The Tropang Giga are out to chase the next All-Filipino crown following a runner-up finish to Barangay Ginebra in the bubble conference in Clark, Pampanga.

