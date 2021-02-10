Benjamin Alves, patok ang flower business

Sunud-sunod na raw ang mga orders sa online flower business ni Benjamin Alves dahil malapit na ang Valentine’s Day.
Happy ang bida ng teleserye na “Owe My Love” dahil naging sulit ang naging investment nila ng kanyang girlfriend na si Chelsea Robato sa kanilang flower business na tinawag nilang House of Roses.
August last year ini-launch ni Benjamin ang online flower business sa kalagitnaan ng COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the need to create something was there kasi you’re stagnant for a few months taping-wise. We found that there’s a market for it. Even if we’re in this situation, there’s still a market for it.
“We forecast that Valentine’s is gonna come around and we still might be in this situation so there’s still a need or a longing to connect loved ones, to send a message to them, and to make them feel appreciated and loved. We found that we can work around it as tight as the economy is now.”
Wala raw experience ang aktor sa paghawak ng negosyo kaya thankful siya sa tulong ng kanyang ina at ilang kaibigan sa trabaho.
“I never had any money to start a business. But again, it comes with that need to create something.
“I realize that we’re very blessed to be able to start a company and have that help which normally would cost us thousands of pesos in marketing. I’m very grateful to my fellow Kapuso artists who are more than willing to help us on that end.”
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone