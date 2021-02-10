DILG slams CPP’s condition for safe transport of vaccines

An official of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) slammed Wednesday the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) for setting conditions after President Duterte appealed to them not to hamper the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in all parts of the country.
DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya stressed that the CPP should prioritize the country’s well-being before their “selfish ideological interests and should not impose any conditions for the benefit of the people’’ in the midst of the pandemic.
“Can’t the CPP/NPA/NDF (CPP/New People’s Army/National Democratic Front) declare a cessation of hostilities for a change if only to allow the delivery of the vaccines? In all countries of the world, the military are mobilized to assist in the vaccination program. In the US, the national guard has been mobilized to ensure the fast delivery of their vaccines,” Malaya said.
In a statement, the CPP said that they will provide a humanitarian corridor but the government should not use military vehicles in transporting the vaccines to far-flung barangays.
The CPP also demanded that the vehicles transporting the vaccines must be clearly marked with a red cross over a white background to avoid being mistaken as a military vehicle.
Malaya, co-chairman of the NTF COVID-19 Task Group Prevention, said that by making demands to the government, the CPP/NPA/NDF are actually threatening the delivery of the vaccines in conflict-affected areas.
“What happens when we utilize a military vehicle to transport the vaccine in mountainous areas, are they going to shoot our soldiers on a humanitarian mission? 6 x 6 military trucks are the only vehicles that can reach these areas. What happens when civilian vehicles do not have a red cross over a white background?” he asked.
Malaya stressed that the PNP will remain on high alert status considering the conditions imposed by the “communist terrorists’’.
“Alerto lang ang pamahalaan dahil mahirap maging kampante at pagkatiwalaan ang mga kaaway ng bayan,’’ Malaya insisted. (Chito A. Chavez)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone