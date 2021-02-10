  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Hot, wet, wild

    February 10, 2021


    BY RICA CRUZ


    Dear Doc Rica Cruz,

    Anniversary namin ng boyfriend ko last week. Nag over­night kami somewhere in Laguna and nag-sex kami in one of the hot springs na hindi gumagamit ng condom dahil exclusive naman kami. Pero concerned ako na baka may nakuha akong infection or bacteria noon. ‘Yun ba talaga ang risk ng pagse-sex in natu­ral bodies of water? Salamat.

    Blue Bunny Hop


    Hi Blue Bunny Hop,

    Totoong nakakatempt ang idea ng pagse-sex in springs, waterfalls at iba pang bod­ies of water. May mga tao talagang gusto ang thought ng pagse-sex sa nature. Al­though this can be fun, hindi ito laging complimentary to sex. Posible talaga na ang bac­terial infections ay makuha sa mga natural bodies of water. Kung may sintomas kang nararamdaman, I suggest you go straight to your doctor or the nearest health center para maagapan at malunasan kung ano man.

    May mga risks ang pagse-sex in bodies of water wheth­er natural or manmade tulad ng swimming pools and bath tubs. Pwedeng pumasok sa vagina ang salt water, chlo­rine at iba pang bacteria na pwedeng maka-irritate at maging dahilan ng pagkaka­roon ng infection. Natatang­gal din ng tubig ang natural lubrication ng ari ng babae kaya maaari itong maging dahilan ng pagiging hindi komportable ng sex dahil sa friction. Ang friction na ito ay nag-iincrease ng risk of STI at iba pang infection. Pati ang lubrication ng condom ay maaaring mabawasan ng tubig kapag nagsex kayo dito.

    Hindi rin totoong nakaka­bawas ng risk of pregnancy ang pagse-sex sa tubig. Kail­angan pa rin gumamit ng contraceptive na compatible with underwater sex para maiwasan ang hindi plana­dong pagbubuntis. Pwede itong sa pamamaraan ng oral pills.

    Hot na hot man ang pakiki­pag-sex sa hot springs, kailangan isiping mabuti ang risks involved. Planuhin ito sa paggamit ng tamang contraceptive, protection or lubrication to prevent in­fection or pregnancy. Tuloy-tuloy lang ang pagiging hot, wet and wild pero always be safe!

    With Love and Lust,

    Doc Rica

    *

    Rica Cruz, PhD, RPsy is a Psychologist, Sex and Rela­tionship Therapist and Sex Educator. She is a co-host of the program Feelings at OnePH Channel 1, and listen to her podcasts, Conserva­tive Ako and The Sexy Minds. Follow her on Facebook.com/thesexymind or Instagram @_ricacruz.

