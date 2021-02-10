Hot, wet, wild

Anniversary namin ng boyfriend ko last week. Nag overnight kami somewhere in Laguna and nag-sex kami in one of the hot springs na hindi gumagamit ng condom dahil exclusive naman kami. Pero concerned ako na baka may nakuha akong infection or bacteria noon. ‘Yun ba talaga ang risk ng pagse-sex in natural bodies of water? Salamat.
Blue Bunny Hop
Hi Blue Bunny Hop,
Totoong nakakatempt ang idea ng pagse-sex in springs, waterfalls at iba pang bodies of water. May mga tao talagang gusto ang thought ng pagse-sex sa nature. Although this can be fun, hindi ito laging complimentary to sex. Posible talaga na ang bacterial infections ay makuha sa mga natural bodies of water. Kung may sintomas kang nararamdaman, I suggest you go straight to your doctor or the nearest health center para maagapan at malunasan kung ano man.
May mga risks ang pagse-sex in bodies of water whether natural or manmade tulad ng swimming pools and bath tubs. Pwedeng pumasok sa vagina ang salt water, chlorine at iba pang bacteria na pwedeng maka-irritate at maging dahilan ng pagkakaroon ng infection. Natatanggal din ng tubig ang natural lubrication ng ari ng babae kaya maaari itong maging dahilan ng pagiging hindi komportable ng sex dahil sa friction. Ang friction na ito ay nag-iincrease ng risk of STI at iba pang infection. Pati ang lubrication ng condom ay maaaring mabawasan ng tubig kapag nagsex kayo dito.
Hindi rin totoong nakakabawas ng risk of pregnancy ang pagse-sex sa tubig. Kailangan pa rin gumamit ng contraceptive na compatible with underwater sex para maiwasan ang hindi planadong pagbubuntis. Pwede itong sa pamamaraan ng oral pills.
Hot na hot man ang pakikipag-sex sa hot springs, kailangan isiping mabuti ang risks involved. Planuhin ito sa paggamit ng tamang contraceptive, protection or lubrication to prevent infection or pregnancy. Tuloy-tuloy lang ang pagiging hot, wet and wild pero always be safe!
With Love and Lust,
Doc Rica
*
Rica Cruz, PhD, RPsy is a Psychologist, Sex and Relationship Therapist and Sex Educator. She is a co-host of the program Feelings at OnePH Channel 1, and listen to her podcasts, Conservative Ako and The Sexy Minds. Follow her on Facebook.com/thesexymind or Instagram @_ricacruz.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone