Love in the time of COVID

By NEIL RAMOS

Fans of actress Janine Gutierrez would be happy to know she has a new film coming out soon.

And it is something that many of them could relate to.

Dubbed “Dito At Doon,” the film, directed by JP Habac for TBA Studios, tackles the circuitous love affair that blossomed between two disparate individuals amid the ongoing pandemic.

According to Janine, she immediately fell in love with the script the first time she read it.

“Ang ganda kasi talaga nung pagkakasulat,” she said. “And I like it na lahat tayo makaka-relate sa story in the sense na lahat naman tayo dumaan o dumadaan pa sa pandemic. It’s a shared experience so, we could all relate sa film.”

But did you know she said yes to doing the film without having read the script?

“Oo kasi fan ako ni JP Habac and JC Santos and under TBA Studios pa!. ‘Yung tatlong ‘yun, lahat nasa bucket list ko so I was like, whatever this is, it must be good. So sabi ko yes,” she said.

Good thing she trusted her instincts.

“Yeah. Ngayon basically ganon na ako, I go for gut feel and thankfully more or less tama ako. Like with this movie, true enough, talagang maganda. I personally like it.”

Working under the new normal wasn’t easy for her, though.

“The first few days, I felt like I didn’t know what I was doing. Kasi it was my first project since the lockdown so, parang nangangapa ako. Thankfully, nakapag-adjust din ako eventually, thanks sa director and co-actors ko at sa production team, sobrang na-enjoy ko. I was so grateful to be there,” she added.

And what can she say about JC?

“He’s so amazing! Andami kong natutunan sa kanya! Ang sarap niyang katrabaho! I’m so happy to be paired with him sa pelikulang ito.

“Dati pa akong fan ni JC, as in dinadayo ko kung saan saan ang mga pelikula niya pero ngayon lalo akong bumilib sa kanya. I’m actually looking forward to working with him again soon.”

Having already won several acting awards, Janine admits there is pressure on her part to do good work all the time.

“Kasi siyempre may expectations na ang mga tao so, nakaka-pressure pero it also inspire me. It challenges me to do my best all the time.”

Apart from Janine and JC, the film also features Victor Anastacio and Yesh Burshe.

Lotlot de Leon, Janine’s mom, also appears in the film in a special role.

“Dito At Doon” is set for release March 17.

