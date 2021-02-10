Muslim group pushes for Pacquiao presidency

CEBU CITY – A Muslim group has joined the mounting call for Senator Manny Pacquiao to run for president in the 2022 elections.
The United Muslim Supporters of Pacquiao (UMSP) said they will be going around Metro Manila, then to other parts of the country to spread its cause of convincing the Filipino boxing legend to take a shot at presidency.
“The group was formed in November last year. It was formally launched just last January 2 but the group has already attracted more than 9,000 members,” said Abu Hussin, chairman of the Taguig City-based group.
While mostly are from the Philippines, Hussin said they also have members from Dubai and other parts in the Middle East.
Hussin reached out after reading an article on Manila Bulletin about the Cebu City-based Manny Pacquiao for President Movement, which has also launched a massive campaign to convince the senator to run for president.
“We want to connect with groups whose causes are similar to us,” Hussin said.
Hussin said the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has shown what kind of a leader Pacquiao would become.
“We saw the efforts of the Senator to help our country in this time of pandemic. When he gives help, there is genuineness. We need someone like him who is righteous and who has never been linked to any corruption,” said Hussin.
Pacquiao’s exploits in boxing has also done so much for the country, Hussin added.
“In sports, he represented the country well. He is our hero and it’s very apparent that he is well-loved by the people. He has done so much as a Filipino athlete and he didn’t ask anything in return,” Hussin said.
Last week, Hussin and some members of the group gathered in front of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Intramuros, Manila to voice their support to Pacquiao presidency.
Using their own resources, Hussin said the group will conduct more activities in the future.
Hussin said the group is hoping that it can relay its cause to the eight-division world boxing champion himself.
“Hopefully, we can meet him and in God’s will, we believe that he will heed our call urging him to run for president,” Hussin said.
Hussin said he believed it will have a big impact that Muslim and non-Muslim groups are coming out to push for Pacquiao’s presidency.
“This will have a big impact. We all know that the Senator is a born-again Christian. But in this cause, there’s no religion here and we believe that there is victory in unity,” Hussin said. (Calvin D. Cordova)
