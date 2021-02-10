Regine’s concert, kanselado!

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid’s upcoming concert, “Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert,” originally scheduled on Feb. 14, has been postponed.
Organizers ABS-CBN Events and IME made the announcement recently, citing the singer-actress is currently undergoing self-imposed quarantine after “being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.”
“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused,” organizers added. “The health and safety of our artist and staff is our priority and we are thankful for your support and understanding.”
They guaranteed that all tickets sold will still be honored when the concert pushes through.
