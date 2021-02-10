Talisay City mayor positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY – Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“I’m sad to inform all of you that I have been confirmed to be positive of COVID-19,” Gullas posted on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The mayor said he decided to undergo swab testing after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as sore throat, body aches, and cough last Tuesday.
“The whole week last week, the weekend and on Monday, I did not feel anything but Tuesday morning, I started experiencing the symptoms,” said Gullas, who is the eighth mayor in Cebu to contract the virus.
Gullas shared he was already isolated from his family.
Gullas assured that the city government will continue working despite his absence at the City Hall.
“Our basic services will continue, including our Aksyon Agad services,” he said.
Talisay had 151 active COVID-19 cases as of Februrary 8. The city has already recorded a total of 1,328 cases with 1,073 recoveries, and 104 deaths. (Calvin D. Cordova)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone