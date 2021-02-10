TV on-the-go

Innovating the Filipinos’ viewing experience is GMA Network via plug-and-play dongle, GMA Now.

GMA Now is a mobile digital TV receiver that allows Android smartphone users to watch the live broadcast of the Kapuso channels GMA, GMA News TV, Heart of Asia, Hallypop, and soon, DepEd TV, as well as other free-to-air channels available in their area.

Simply download the GMA Now app from the Google Play Store to register for free and attach the GMA Now dongle to your smartphone.

Moreover, GMA Now users can also enjoy exclusive interactive features while connected to the internet.

On the GMA Videos-On-Demand tab, never miss any episode of your favorite Kapuso shows as you can catch up or binge-watch their past episodes and stream exclusive Kapuso content whenever you want!

GMA Now also comes with its exclusive messaging service Groupee Chat, which allows viewers to create groups and chat with family and friends while watching GMA programs. And soon, they can also get the latest updates on their favorite Kapuso shows via this feature.

Bringing entertainment to a whole new level are GMA Now’s Interactive Promos where users can join fun quizzes and polls for a chance to win prizes weekly.

With no less than Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards as the face of GMA Now, he shared how much he enjoys using the Kapuso Network’s latest digital TV product.

“Bilib ako sa portability and the convenience GMA Now offers. Kahit saan ako magpunta, as long as within the coverage area, I get to watch GMA shows. May feature rin na pwede mong balikan ‘yung previous episodes through video-on-demand, so it will really keep you entertained while you’re on standby or commuting. Not only that, it also has features where you can chat and watch the shows along with your friends or even join exclusive promos and win prizes,” said Alden.

For only P649 with no monthly fees, GMA Now is available in portions of Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Baguio City, Pangasinan, Batangas, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, and Cagayan de Oro.

It works with any Android smartphone that runs on Android OS Marshmallow (Android 6.0) or higher, Dual Core 1Ghz CPU, and USB OTG support. GMA Now is also set to be available soon for iPhone users.

“As the country’s leading broadcast network, it is only fitting that we continue to improve our content and innovate our digital TV products. This is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal Kapuso for their unceasing support. We are proud to say that GMA Now is the first mobile DTT receiver to combine traditional TV with the advantages of interactivity via the internet. This product was developed by our digital media and technology arm GMA New Media, Inc. with the Filipino viewers in mind as we adapt to their evolving needs and interests,” shared by GMA Network, Inc. Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon.

Viewers also have the chance to win GMA Now devices while watching “All-Out Sundays.” Just submit your photo along with your full name, address, email address, mobile number, and birth date to www.gmanetwork.com/AOS_GMA_Now_giveaway until Feb. 21. GMA Now is available in tech and gadget stores.

