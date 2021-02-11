BoC disposes of P1.5-M hog casings from China

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) disposed of recently a shipment of hog casings from China in a waste disposal facility in San Pascual, Batangas.
Through shredding and rendering, a container of hog casings amounting to P1.5 million was disposed of on February 2.
It was witnessed by Port of Manila (POM) Auction and Cargo Disposal Division Chief Enrico Turingan III, and representatives from the Bureau of Animal Industry, Philippine Coast Guard, and Commission on Audit.
According to POM District Collector Michael Angelo DC. Vargas, the disposal of the seized goods is in accordance with the provisions of Section 1145 (Disposition of Goods Injurious to Public Health) of the Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.
“The condemnation was completed to ensure that goods injurious to public safety and health are properly disposed,” Vargas said.
“The activity is also in line with the directive of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero to free-up storage facilities of abandoned and illegally shipped items to further improve trade facilitation,” the district collector added. (Betheena Unite)
