Duterte defers implementation of child car seat law

President Duterte has ordered the deferment of the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act after consideration of the people’s plight amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Malacañang said.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the announcement following the wide public criticism on the said law that requires private motorists to use car seats for children younger than 12 years old and below 4-foot-11 to protect them in case of a crash.
“Nagdesisyon na po ang ating Presidente. Ipinagpaliban po o deferred ang pagpapatupad o implementasyon ng child car seats,” Roque said Thursday, February 11.
According to Roque, Duterte made the decision after considering the plight of the people.
“Binalanse ng Pangulo ang pinagdadaanan ng ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng krisis na nararanasan… dahil nga po sa COVID-19 at African Swine Flu,” he said.
Last week, President Duterte’s long-time aide Senator Bong Go said the President does not want the law to be implemented at a time when people are suffering due to the pandemic.
“He said not this time, it is not the time to implement this law. Filipinos are facing a lot of hardship, let us not make things harder for them,” Go said.
Lawmakers from the House of Representatives were likewise mulling the passage of a measure that would allow Duterte to suspend the implementation of the said law that took effect on February 2. (Argyll Geducos)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone