By RONALD CONSTANTINO

If there are multi-media queens, there must be multi-media kings.

Indeed, there are. The likes of Alden Richards, Daniel Padilla, Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Dingdong Dantes, Dennis Trillo, Jericho Rosales.

They rule television, movies, commercials (print and broadcast), and social media.

Of course, there are no movie kings. The title is reserved for the one and only, Fernando Poe Jr., National Artist.

The one who came closest to FPJ is Rudy Fernandez billed “The Other King.”

There are other showbiz titles for actors.

Comedy kings: Dolphy, Vic Sotto.

Drama kings: Eddie Rodriguez, Dindo Fernando, Christopher de Leon.

Action kings: Bong Revilla, Cesar Montano, Lito Lapid, Phillip Salvador, Robin Padilla, Ace Vergel, Eddie Garcia.

Television kings: Coco Martin, Michael V.

Concert kings: Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano.

