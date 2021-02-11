Valdez named chairperson of PNVFI Athletes Commission

ALYSSA VALDEZ

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alyssa Valdez has been tapped as chairperson of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc.’s (PNVFI) Athletes Commission following the creation of various committees.

The announcement was made Wednesday after Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino inducted into office the officers the new volleyball group/

Valdez, who plays for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League, will have Aby Maraño as vice chairperson, Denden Lazaro-Revilla as secretary and Johnvic De Guzman as vice secretary.

The commission will deal with the concerns of athletes.

PVL Commissioner Tony Liao has also been appointed as chairman of the national team department, a crucial position that will oversee the selection of the national team.

PNVF President Tats Suzara cited Liao’s experience and involvement with the PH team that won the women’s gold medal in the 1993 Singapore Southeast Asian Games.

The previous practice only allowed the appointed national head coach and the coaching staff, but Suzara believes the creation of a seven-man committee would create a bigger pool of players and a more effective way of selecting the best athletes for future tournaments such as the SEAG, the Asian Games and FIVB-sanctioned tournaments.

Former national team member Richard Gomez was also appointed as Liao’s secretary.

Former national team member Richard Gomez was also appointed as Liao's secretary.

Other appointees were Ricky Palou (deputy secretary general for international affairs), Roger Banzuela (deputy secretary general for member relations), Carmela Gamboa (events council), Jerry Yee (technical and coaches), Prof. Robert Calo (refereeing and rules), Karl Geoffrey Chan II (development), Don Caringal (marketing), Charo Soriano (beach volleyball), Benson Bocboc (VIS), Dr. Raul Canlas (Medical), Rod Roque (finance), and Fr. Vic Calvo (legal and ethics).

