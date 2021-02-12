At Maasin City Hall, color of outfit shows the Valentine’s Day mood of staff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

MAASIN CITY seal

TACLOBAN CITY — Despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the city government of Maasin urges its employees and officials to celebrate Valentine’s according to their mood or status.

City Mayor Nacional Mercado has issued a memorandum imposing a week-long uniform holiday and encouraging employees to be creative with their outfits.

The memorandum is in line with the celebration of the upcoming Valentine’s Day on February 14 (Sunday).

From February 8 to 11, city officials and employees may choose the color of their outfits that matches their respective moods or status that will reflect the following colors: Red if in a relationship or in love; orange, playful; yellow, happy; pink, looking for someone; blue, secured; green, carefree; violet, lovely; brown, comfortable; grey, complicated; black, bitter; white, empty or pure; office uniform, killjoy or non-participative.

This was welcomed by the city hall workers who willingly obliged with the mayor’s memorandum. “Wag kang KJ this “Love Month” wear your emotions!!! Amidst this Pandemic Let us lighten the mood with Colors,” Raul Inocando, human resource officer said.

comments