Cinemas in GCQ areas to reopen soon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

The government’s pandemic task force has allowed the reopening of traditional cinemas in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) after being closed for almost 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed the reopening of cinemas in malls.

The task force also approved further expansion of the following businesses in GCQ areas: driving schools, video and interactive-game arcades, libraries, archives, museums, and cultural centers; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, and limited social events at credited establishments of the Department of Tourism (DoT).

The IATF also approved the reopening of limited tourist attractions such as parks, theme parks, natural sites, and historical landmarks.

According to Roque, the reopening and further expansion of the said businesses or industries shall be subject to the issuance of the implementing guidelines that will provide for the operational capacity and oversight of the appropriate regulatory agency and the concerned local government units.

“These businesses/industries shall comply with the strict observance of minimum public health standards set by the Department of Health (DoH),” he said. Cinemas are allowed to open up to 50 percent of the seating capacity in areas under the modified GCQ.

comments