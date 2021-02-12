Local tourists from other areas now welcome in Cebu

By CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – The province of Cebu is now accepting local tourists from other places in the country.

Those who will be staying in resorts and hotels will only need to present their pre-booked reservations for their accommodation.

Those who will be visiting the province for tourist activities will only have to book online through https://discover.cebu.gov.ph/.

In a report by the province’s news website, Sugbo News, the opening of the province for local tourists was agreed by the Cebu Provincial Tourism Task Force after a meeting with Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia last Thursday.

The move is meant to revive the province’s tourism industry that was badly hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Opening the province to local tourists was based on the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of the Community Quarantine that the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) released recently. The guideline stated that those in areas under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) and General Community Quarantine (GCQ) can cross borders subject to compliance of the minimum requirements.

Interzonal movement of persons not authorized outside of residences or non-APOR between areas placed under GCQ and MGCQ for any purpose shall be permitted subject to reasonable regulations imposed by the LGU concerned, if any, read a portion of the guideline said.

“So it could be to go visit some relatives here, for business, or more importantly, for tourism,” Garcia said.

