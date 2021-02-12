Pinay single mother dedicates ‘The Apprentice’ participation to son

0 SHARES Share Tweet





LARA ALVAREZ





By CARLO ANOLIN



Lara Pearl Alvarez is one of the two Filipino bets who participated in ONE Championship’s edition of the hit reality television series “The Apprentice.”



Alvarez, a former wushu practitioner from Baguio City and a freelance tax accountant, dedicated her participation in “The Apprentice” to her one-year-old son Marcuz David.



Just like the mighty Igorot warriors in Team Lakay, Alvarez is proud to be a single mother.



“I just wanted to give my son a better life, that’s what compelled me to try and audition for The Apprentice,” said Alvarez. “At the time, I didn’t really imagine I could get in. But I was determined to give it a shot. So when I got the news that I was accepted, I was in shock. I just couldn’t believe it. But I was super happy I got in, and from there, I was motivated to succeed.”



When she was 22 years old, Alvarez, who had trained to become a combat sports athlete, got pregnant and was abandoned by her former partner. But that didn’t hinder for the fighter-turned-accountant to be a responsible parent and used the opportunity to become a better person.



The hit reality show, which is set to premiere in Asia next month and globally in June, opened doors to Alvarez as she proudly bannered the Philippines alongside compatriot and Louie Sangalang.



The unforgettable experience in the “boardroom” also unlocked many firsts for the former Team Lakay athlete, flying out of the country and joining a globally acclaimed TV show at the same time.



Though Alvarez had to leave her son in the Philippines, the Singapore stint made her a stronger person and a better mother in the process.



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the production pushed through with the help of the Singapore government and for Alvarez, 25, this alone gave a glimmer of hope not only for herself but also for everyone else in these trying times.



“I’ve gained more confidence in myself. I think I’ve proven that being a single mother is not a setback. It is far from a setback. It’s a blessing because I was able to push myself harder. It gave me the strength to push past my limits,” said Alvarez.



“The Apprentice really showed me what’s possible in my life. I’ve definitely grown from the experience. It’s opening up a lot of doors that I just couldn’t see before, a lot of opportunities. Now I’m excited for what the future holds.”



Alvarez is among the 16 participants, out of the thousands of applicants globally, who competed for the $250,000 job offer and the chance to directly work under ONE honcho Chatri Sityodtong.



“The Apprentice” also stars successful CEOs as special guests and renowned mixed martial artists as guest athletes, who will help the candidates in their athletic and business-involved challenges. (Carlo Anolin) ###



Caption:



LOUD AND PROUD – Lara Pearl Alvarez, the proud single mother who hails from Baguio City, dedicates her participation in “The Apprentice” to her one-year-old son Marcuz David. (Photo from ONE Championship’s The Apprentice)



IG embed/link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIXxC2ahehI/

comments