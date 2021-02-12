Religious gatherings allowed at 50% capacity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ARGYLL B. GEDUCOS

QUIAPO Church in Manila. (Ali Vicoy)

Religious gatherings in general community quarantine (GCQ) areas will be allowed at 50 percent seating or venue capacity starting February 15, Malacanang said Friday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the announcement days ahead of the Ash Wednesday next week.

In a statement, Roque said that the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases made the decision during its meeting on Thursday.

“[The IATF] relaxed restrictions on mass gatherings for religious activities in areas under GCQ effective February 15, 2021,” he said.

“Specifically, religious gatherings in GCQ areas shall be allowed up to 50 percent of the seating or venue capacity,” he added.

In a virtual presser, Roque said the IATF relaxed the restrictions on religious gatherings because the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) attack and hospital utilization rates have not increased.

“In other words, wala po tayong problema pagdating sa rating,” he added.

Religious gatherings in GCQ areas are currently allowed up to 30 percent of the venue’s capacity only. Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Batangas Province, Tacloban City, Davao City, Davao Del Norte, Lanao Del Sur, and Iligan City are under GCQ for the month of February while the rest of the country is under modified GCQ.

comments