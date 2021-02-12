‘Talong’, ‘pinakbet’ bouquets for Valentine’s Day

By MINKA S. TIANGCO















A VENDOR of Mama Babes store at Dangwa flower market in Sampaloc, Manila, shows off a ‘sili’ bouquet, a ‘talong’ bouquet, and a ‘pinakbet’ bunch that are being sold from P350 to P500 as gifts for Valentine’s Day. (Ali Vicoy)

Instead of the usual flower arrangements, some vendors at Manila’s Dangwa flower market are selling bouquets of coffee sachets, eggplants, assorted vegetables, face shields, and many more, to attract more buyers this coming Valentine’s Day.

Each bouquet costs P350 to P500.

Babes Castro, one of the flower vendors at Dangwa, said the bouquets are a “practical” choice for those who wish to give gifts to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

“‘Pag bumili sila ng talong bouquet, eh di mato-torta nila, maiihaw nila, masasawsaw nila sa bagoong, eh di mauulam nila,” she told reporters on Friday.

“Mas maganda ang talong na local, mahahaba,” she jokingly added when asked if the eggplant bouquets she are selling are imported.

The pinakbet and coffee bouquets are other great gifts that can also keep one’s partner well-fed.

Meanwhile, one can buy a chili bouquet if they want to celebrate a “hot” Valentine’s Day, Castro said.

As the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, one can give their loved ones face shield bouquets to help them stay safe from infection.

The flower vendor admitted that they suffered big losses due to the COVID-19 crisis, so she hopes the unique bouquets would attract more customers.

“Pang-attraction sa kanila ‘to, kung ano ‘yung uso dito, ‘yung uso ngayon,” she said.

“Kailangan din namin makabawi dahil lugi,” she added.

