Vic Manuel set to sign new contract with Alaska

By CARLO ANOLIN



The “Muscle Man” is staying with Alaska.

Danny Espiritu, Vic Manuel’s agent, disclosed that the veteran forward is set to sign a new contract with the Aces next week after both parties reached a compromise.

“We are almost done on a (new) contract for Vic,” Espiritu said Wednesday as quoted by PBA’s official website. “In a matter of days, maybe next week, we will sign the deal.”

Espiritu did not disclose the terms of the new deal but Manuel is reportedly signing for a fresh two-year deal with Alaska.

Last month, a dismayed Manuel demanded to be traded from the Aces after the team offered him only a one-year contract extension.

The offer did not sit well with the eight-year forward but Alaska later clarified that it was a two-year deal with a clause on the second year.

The 34-year-old Nueva Ecija-native left the doors open for the Aces but also expressed desire to jump ship in San Miguel, NLEX, and Phoenix due to various reasons.



The Alaska star had also met with coach Jeffrey Cariaso with the latter saying that the Aces are fully committed to sign him for a multi-year extension.



In last year’s PBA Philippine Cup bubble, Manuel averaged 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 12 games that saw Alaska reach the quarterfinals following a 7-4 record in the eliminations.

