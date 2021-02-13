PNP gives tips for safe Valentine’s date

By AARON RECUENCO

Love is in the air and for those who want to have some privacy for that short journey to Valentine’s paradise, the Philippine National Police (PNP) advised couples to just make sure that they would not bring any strain of the coronavirus on their way home.

If the couples would really want to take their date to the next level, police officials shared on Saturday some tips for Valentine’s date activities.

First, couples should check if the Local Government Units (LGUs) in their respective areas of destinations are allowing the operation of hotels and motels since they may waste their time and energy roaming around in areas to look for the love nest.

Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, deputy chief for Operations and concurrent commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said that there is an existing guideline from the Department of Tourism that short time check-ins are not prohibited.

But he said there are LGUs that were given the discretion to decide on the operation of hotels and motels in their respective areas.

“On the part PNP, there is an instruction to local commanders to continue implementing the quarantine protocols in their respective areas of responsibility,” Binag said in a phone interview.

Second, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said that couples should also check if the hotels and motels they would plan to go are being used as quarantine facilities for people suspected of having the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

This, as police said they are not discounting the possibility that there would be some unscrupulous individuals who would allow the use of vacant rooms of motels being used as quarantine facilities.

And third, for those who plan to go to restaurants and other romantic places, Usana said the couples themselves should make sure that they would always comply with the minimum health safety standard protocols.

“There is no substitute for complying with the minimum health protocols because that is the guideline of the Department of Health. You would be assured of being protected yourself if you would comply,” said Usana.

Still, there is no substitute for doing it home for married couples, according to Usana.

“But if they want to make the celebration memorable, we leave it to them but just comply with the minimum health safety requirements for their health and their safety as well,” said Usana.

