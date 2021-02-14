4 Dubai-bound Pinays barred at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has barred from leaving the country four suspected victims of illegal recruitment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
BI intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. told Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente that the female passengers were intercepted from a Dubai-bound special flight last Feb. 8 for misrepresenting the purpose of their travel.
“They claimed they were traveling as tourists, but when interviewed, they gave highly inconsistent answers to questions regarding their travel itinerary,” Manahan said.
Members of the BI’s travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU) said the women were supposed to be accompanied in their trip by two Chinese nationals who arranged the passengers’ employment in Dubai.
The women allegedly claimed during the interview that they are employed as sales representatives of a computer store in Manila but could not present proof of their local employment.
They later confessed they work as housekeepers for a Chinese businessman in Manila and that they were invited by their boss to visit and tour Dubai, all at the latter’s expense.
Manahan said that when asked about their alleged boss, they could not even mention the name or other basic details. (Jun Ramirez)
