Alfred Vargas, sulit ang pag-produce!

Masayang-masaya si Quezon City Representative Alfred Vargas sa pagkapanalo ng kanyang pelikulang “Tagpuan” ng Best Feature Film sa 6th Chauri Chaura International Film Festival in India.
Tweet pa ng aktor: “TAGPUAN won Best Feature Film in an international film festival!!! Thank you, Lord!
“This Best Feature Film award from an International film festival is an inspiration for me to produce more films that are truly Filipino in spirit and are competitive in quality when placed on the international stage.”
Lalong ginanahan si Alfred na mag-produce pa ng pelikula dahil sulit ang naging hirap at gastos nila sa “Tagpuan.”
Naging isa sa official entries ng Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 ang “Tagpuan” na nanalo ng third Best Picture at best supporting actress for Shaina Magdayao.
