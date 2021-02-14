Couple arrested for blackmailing police trainee

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – Police arrested on Friday a couple who allegedly blackmailed a police trainee in Mindoro by threatening to post his lewd video on social media.
Police Colonel Joseph G. Talento, chief of PNP Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit (RACU) in Mimaropa, said the suspects identified as Camille Barcenal of Bulacan and her live-in partner, Mark-Jun A. Bronola, 25, of Malabon City, were apprehended in an entrapment operation in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.
Talento said the police trainee, who resides in Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro, told probers that the two suspects threatened him that they will post his video containing scandalous scenes if he would not send them money.
The woman, who works as a crew of a fastfood restaurant, reportedly used a Facebook account name “Ivy Barreto” whom the complainant befriended through the social media.
Unknown to the police trainee, the woman recorded the videos which he sent to her as he was also receiving seductive videos of her during their intimate online chat.
Operatives of PNP RACU led by Major Robinson V. Maranion along with members of San Jose del Monte City Police Station and Sta. Maria Municipal Police Station set up a sting against the couple.
They arrested the suspects at about 7:30 p.m. allegedly while claiming the P5,000 cash that was sent by the complainant at a Palawan Express Pera Padala outlet in Barangay San Martin 1, San Jose del Monte.
Police recovered from the suspects two cellular phones, the P5,000 cash, a money-transfer transaction slip, and identification cards.
Col. Talento said the two had already victimized several unsuspecting male clients in the past.
The suspects were brought to San Jose Del Monte Police Station and are now facing charges for robbery-extortion, grave threat, and violation of Republic Act 10175 or the Anti-Cyber Crime Law. (Jerry Alcayde)
