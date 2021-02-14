Didal, 2 other PH skateboarders among best in regional awards

By CARLO ANOLIN







Asian Games champion Margielyn Didal and two other Filipino skateboarders have landed in the Top 3 spots in different categories in the inaugural 2020 Asia Skateboarding Awards.



Didal was named in the Top 3 of the Fastest Feet and Creative Sole awards in the women’s category while Jerwin Santos and Motic Panugalinog barged in the men’s play of the Creative Sole honor.



Didal joined Japanese skateboarders Momiki Nishiya and Nanaka Fujisawa in the Fastest Feet. Didal and Nishiya were again cited in Creative Sole together with South Korea’s Arim Go.



Santos, Panugalinog, and another Japanese skateboarder in Kento Yoshioka led the Creative Sole in the men’s category.



Fastest Feet highlights the fast skating and quick combination tricks while Creative Sole incorporates the original style, flow, and trick by the respective skateboarder.



Aside from these two awards, the 21-year-old Didal has higher chances of bagging the top plum, the Asia Skater of the Year, with her stellar resume over the past few years.



Kenny Reed, ASA technical director and coach of Myanmar’s skateboarding team, led the selection process and final winners would be chosen by a panel of jury composed of global skateboarding icons.

