Imported logs found in Aurora coastlines

BALER, Aurora – Logs believed to have been imported from another country were washed ashore on different coastlines in this province Friday.
Aurora police director Police Col. Julio Lizardo said 62 round logs measuring 50 centimeters in diameter and 36 feet long were discovered on the shorelines of Barangays Zabali and Sabang in Baler and coastal barangays in Dingalan, Casiguran, and Dinalungan.
Lizardo said the logs had the marking Papua New Guinea, a country known for its rich natural and mineral resources.
“We are still determining how these huge logs have swamped coastal villages, considering that there were no reports that foreign cargo vessels have been sighted cruising in Aurora waters,” Lizardo said.
“Maaari pong inihulog mula sa barko ‘yong mga troso nang makasagupa ng masungit na panahon,” Lizardo added.
Aurora is considered the gateway to the Pacific Ocean with a coastline of 410 kilometers.
“We are expecting sighting of more logs floating in the sea or being washed ashore in coastal areas if those logs were unleashed from a distressed vessel,” said Lizardo.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Aurora is now in the process of communicating with the DENR central office in Quezon City on the disposition of the recovered imported logs which are now being scaled for documentation.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone