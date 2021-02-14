Laguna Heroes topple Mindoro Elgin Tamaraws in PCAP online chess tourney

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Laguna Heroes displayed grit in trouncing the Mindoro Elgin Tamaraws, 16-5, to remain at third in the All-Filipino Conference Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) online tournament over the weekend.

The Heroes rode on Grandmasters Banjo Barcenilla and John Paul Gomez to improve their win-loss tally to 14-3 in the Northern Division, trailing behind pacesetters Caloocan Loadmanna Knights and the San Juan Predators at 15-2.

Barcenilla settled for the draw with Southeast Asian Games veteran FIDE Master David Elorta on board one while Gomez routed Joel Buenaventura on board five in rapid play.

Also providing victories were FIDE Master Austin Jacob Literatus, FIDE Master Jose Efren Bagamasbad, Grandmaster John Paul Gomez, Vince Angelo Medina, and Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo.

Woman National Master Jean Karen Enriquez was held to a draw.

Literatus waylaid Sherwin Tiu on board two, Bagamasbad toppled International Master Domingo Ramos on board four, Medina subdued Arena Grandmaster Emmanuel Asi on board six, and Lorenzo outclassed Paul Leandru Elauria on board seven.

The Heroes also edged the Elgin Tamaraws in the blitz event, 4-3.

Prior to their tussle with the Elgin Tamaraws, the Heroes clobbered the Lapu-Lapu City Nakit Warriors, 18-3.

The Heroes will meet Negros Kingsmen and Palawan Queen’s Gambit Wednesday.

