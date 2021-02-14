Metro Manila mayors oppose opening of cinemas
BY JEAN FERNANDO
The Metro Manila Council (MMC) is drafting a resolution opposing the resumption of operations of traditional cinemas in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ), Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivares bared Sunday.
Olivarez, who heads the MMC, said the council resolution will be submitted to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) today.
He said all the Metro Manila mayors were apprehensive of the IATF’s decision to allow the opening of cinemas under GCQ areas because it did not go through “proper consultation”.
Olivarez emphasized that Metro Manila is still under the GCQ status up to February 28. The mayor said that while Metro Manila is still under the GCQ status and the movement is still limited, cinemas should still remain close to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
He said that majority of the mayors agreed not to reopen cinemas because they are enclosed, movies last for more than 30 minutes, and they are air-conditioned, which may be the reason for another spike of COVID-19 cases.
Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos is supporting the decision of Metro Manila mayors.
Abalos said that he is also supporting the reopening of the economy but it should be done gradually.
“Tingnan natin, unti-untiin natin kung walang spike. Nakakatakot dito mag-spike. Mahirap bumalik sa dati. Eto na ‘yung bakuna eh,” Abalos said.
Olivarez said the MMC will have a consultation a week before March to determine what will be the new quarantine status of Metro Manila.
He said that health experts will still be consulted to know whether Metro Manila is ready to be placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).
