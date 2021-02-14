NBI to receive PNP evidence on Dacera case

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to receive on Monday the evidence gathered by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in its investigation on the death of flight attendant Christine Angelica F. Dacera, Justice (DoJ) Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra bared Sunday.
“PNP will share its evidence (specimens, garments, mobile phones) with the NBI on Monday,” and the NBI is expected to “complete and finalize its report soon thereafter,” Guevarra said.
“I was informed that after receiving certain specified pieces of evidence from the police on Monday, the NBI will be in a position to wind up its investigation within the week, and submit its report to the DoJ for the consideration of the investigating prosecutor,” he said.
The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office has yet to resolve the rape with homicide complaint the PNP filed against 11 men on Dacera’s death.
Dacera was found unconscious last January 1 in the bathtub of her room at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City where she celebrated the new year with her friends.
She was rushed to the Makati Medical Center (MMC) where she was declared dead on arrival.
Amidst criticisms that the PNP has bungled the case, Guevarra issued last January 8 Department Order No. 006 that directed the NBI “to conduct an investigation on the death of Christine F. Dacera, who died on 01 January 2021 in Makati City and, if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against all persons involved and found responsible for any unlawful act in connection therewith.”
