2 Cagayan town councilors, 2 aides killed in ambush

Two councilors of Lasam town in Cagayan and their two aides were killed when they were peppered with bullets by unidentified gunmen before lunchtime Monday.
Among the fatalities were Councilors Marjorie Salazar and Eduardo Asuten, 67, former mayor and vice mayor of Lasam, respectively, according to Police Staff Sgt. Jomar Arnedo, investigator on case.
Also killed were Salazar’s driver John Rey Apil, 24, and secretary Aiza Manuel, 31, both residents of Callao Sur, Lasam.
Probers said the four victims were aboard a Toyota Hi Ace van (YN-1266) when they were fired upon by the gunmen riding a blue Hyundai Accent and a white Toyota Wigo at about 11:30 a.m. in Barangay Ignacio Jurado.
Police said the perpetrators used long firearms.
Salazar last served as mayor from 2016 to 2019 while Asuten once served as vice mayor of Lasam.
At least 201 empty shells of different caliber were recovered at the crime scene.
Police launched pursuit operations against the suspects.
Investigators have yet to establish the motive behind the ambush. (Liezle Basa Inigo)
