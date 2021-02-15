Elderly couple receive new house from cops on Valentine’s Day

TACLOBAN CITY – While most people receive flowers, chocolates, and other fancied gifts on Valentine’s Day, a couple married for 39 years from San Sebastian, Samar got the biggest surprise of their lives when they receive a new house.
And it came from the city police officers.
The couple – Pedro, 83, and Colita Bacaycay, 79, – used to live in a shanty. They have an only daughter who already has her own family which is why they are left to fend for themselves despite their advancing age.
Their house, which was then made of light materials has deteriorated due to the calamities that hit their area. The roof was leaking, they only use old blankets and sacks for protection from the cold and heat of the sun, and the holes in their wooden floor had been left untreated.
Their living condition prompted the village officials of Brgy. Cabaywa to seek help for the old couple which was heeded by cops from the 802nd Maneuver Company-Regional Mobile Force Battalion.
The bayanihan spirit in the community reigned when they built the house within two days as a gift for the couple in time for Valentine’s Day.
“Ang tunay na kahulugan na Araw ng mga Puso ay hindi lang po para sa magsing-irog kundi pagbibigay ng taos-pusong pagtulong sa kapwa at nangangailangan ng tulong at pagmamahal,” Lt. Kenneth Tad-awan, OIC, 802nd MC, said.
Aside from their newly-built house, they also gifted the couple with household items and food.
“Gaya ng aming ginawang proyekto kina Lolo Pedro at Lola Lita, ang 802nd Maneuver Company, RMFB 8 ay laging handang tumulong at maglingkod sa kung sino mang nangangailangan kahit na anong oras nang walang hinihintay na kapalit sa gabay ng ating Panginoon,” the official said. (Marie Tonette Marticio)
