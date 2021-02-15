Love, Anthony

“If you open my heart now, these are the songs you will hear,’’ says hit maker Anthony Castelo in a recent interview in line with launch of his new album Feb. 16 at RJ Bravo Lounge, Dusit Hotel in Makati.
Known for his timeless love songs, the veteran singer steps out of the box, for a change, in a small way, after a long, long while.
Musically, it’s not a radical shift as the strains of the old love-song- and-ballad formula echo with an equal dose of passion and compassion, rhyme and reason, yet the sound that reverberates proudly from the veteran singer’s new album speaks so much more of his desire to grow furthermore as an artist of great sensitivity, changing, growing with the times.
There are strong touches of jazz and Latin beats that lend both soul, spunk and character to some of the cuts, and this is probably where Anthony is happiest about.
The old set-up, Castelo says, has cast him in a stereotype romantic ballads.
“My music has been very good to me,’’ he acknowledges.
Hit songs like “Balatkayo,” “Nang Dahil sa Pag-ibig,” “Hahanapin Ko,” made Anthony a music superstar in the 70s and 80s.
PANGARAP MO’Y MAKAKAMIT: Via Spotify and other streamers, Castelo has just released a new album, “Pangarap Moý Makakamit” (co-written with Sen. Tito Sotto), featuring “Minamahal Kita, Pilipinas,” a collection of inspiring, scintillating songs that speak of love in a broader, uplifting sense.
Celebrated through the 10 songs in the album rendered in that signature baritone of his are love of self, love of others, love of God, love of country.
Other cuts are “Ikaw Ang Mahal Ko,” “Salamat Po, Panginoon,” “Mahal Kita,” “Let’s Fall in Love Again.”
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone