Why does this generation seek a sign?
GOSPEL: Mk 8:11-13
*
The Pharisees came forward and began to argue with Jesus, seeking from him a sign from heaven to test him. He sighed from the depth of his spirit and said, “Why does this generation seek a sign? Amen, I say to you, no sign will be given to this generation.” Then he left them, got into the boat again, and went off to the other shore.
*
Jesus finds the Pharisees’ obduracy a hard nut to crack. He has just fed a multitude of 4,000 men yet the Pharisees are not convinced that he is sent from God. They want another miracle, a sign from heaven (that is, from God) that will leave no space for doubt. But Jesus fed the multitude not to impress anyone. He took pity on the hungry crowd and felt compelled to do something to help them. The fact that the multitude would flock to him wherever he goes means that they are convinced that Jesus is God-sent for them. The Pharisees see all this, but they would not welcome the Kingdom of God at work in the person of Jesus. They are like spoiled children who would seek a different tune or a different game.
*
SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2021,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 8957328; E-mail: [email protected]; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.
