Duterte chides Leni over ‘extortion’ remark

President Duterte chided Vice President Leni Robredo about a statement she made, accusing him of trying to extort money from the United States in exchange for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).
Obviously piqued, Duterte took the opportunity to grill Robredo once again, saying being a lawyer she should have known better that the President holds exclusive authority to chart the country’s foreign relations agenda.
As if it was not enough, Duterte advised Robredo to “study more” if she wants to become president, as she was obviously not aware of her role in government.
“Every time she opens her mouth, she forgets that she is a lawyer,” Duterte said late Monday in an address to the Filipino people from Malacanang.
It was Duterte’s counter-attack to a statement issued by Robredo describing as “extortion” his February 12 statement which asked the US to “pay” the Philippines if it wants the VFA to continue.
Duterte went on to allege that Robredo was not qualified to become president because she did not know that a country’s foreign policy lies exclusively on the president of the Philippines.
“You really are not qualified to run as President. You do not know your role,” he told Robredo.
“’Kung wala kang alam, ‘wag kang magsalita,” he continued.
According to the President, he was worried that Robredo could actually become president. But if it does happen, he advised her to study more.
“If by unfortunate chance you become the president, please study more. I think that you need a refresher course as (on) law. That is my advice to you,” he added.
Duterte also called out Senator Panfilo Lacson for sharing the same sentiment as Robredo, but said he was more inclined to forgive him because, unlike Robredo, he was not a lawyer.
Duterte, however, noted that Lacson has been “cunning with his statements” against some of his policies, and, nevertheless, advised him to know his place.
“Use a language that will promote your person, your human being. Hindi ‘yung basta-basta ka nalang magpost-post diyan without really finding out whether you are part of it or not. I’m telling you, you are not,” he said.
“Next time, consult a lawyer in your office,” he added.
On Monday, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that President Duterte was only right to ask the US to pay up for the right to engage in VFA activities in the country because it was making the Philippines a “valid military target” for its potential foes like China.
“Hindi po ito extortion,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)
