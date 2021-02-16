Napolcom fires police colonel, 35 other cops

The National Police Commission (Napolcom), meeting on en banc, has approved the dismissal of a police colonel and 35 other policemen for various serious offenses.
Lawyer Vitaliano Aguirre, vice chairman and executive officer of the Napolcom, said 18 policemen were also demoted, 10 were suspended, and three were reprimanded for various violations of administrative regulations.
The police colonel, however, was not identified.
He said those penalized were part of the 177 summary dismissal cases.
The en banc was the first meeting presided by Aguirre since he was appointed by President Duterte.
Present during the meeting were Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas, Napolcom Commissioners Felizardo M. Serapio, Jr., Zenonida F. Brosas and Job M. Mangente.
Aguirre said they also discussed during the meeting proposed amendments to the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9708.
The law requires for the replacement of the National Bureau of Investigation clearance for promotions of the police instead of police clearance.
Other issues discussed were the proposed Napolcom memorandum circular which settles the procedures and guidelines for the conduct of termination proceedings of PNP personnel in temporary status and the proposed amendments to the Napolcom memorandum circular which adopts a uniform criteria in determining when a crime is considered as solved.
