Police eye NPA role in slay of 2 Cagayan town councilors

LASAM, Cagayan – Police are looking into the possible involvement of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the ambush-slay of two town councilors and their two aides here on Monday.
Cagayan police director Col. Ariel Quilang said the NPA role in the killing of former Lasam mayor Marjorie Salazar and former vice mayor Eduardo Asuten, 67, both incumbent councilors of the town, is one of the angles being investigated by the Special Task Group (STG) Salazar.
Quilang formed the STG Salazar upon the order of Police Regional Office 02 (PRO2) director Brig. Gen. General Crizaldo Nieves to conduct an in-depth investigation of the incident.
The two were killed along with Salazar’s driver John Rey Apil, 24, and the ex-mayor’s secretary Aiza Manuel, 31, in an ambush at about 11:30 a.m. in Barangay Jugado.
According to Staff Sgt. Jomar Arnedo, officer on case, the victims were on board a Toyota Hi-Ace van when they were peppered with bullets by unidentified armed men who were aboard two cars – a blue Hyundai Accent and a white Toyota Wigo.
The gunmen fled toward Barangay Centro after the attack.
Responding cops rushed the victims to the hospital but they were all declared dead on arrival.
Quilang said possible involvement of the NPA in the crime cropped up as the perpetrators allegedly left subversive documents at the crime scene.
STG Salazar is composed of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Legal Office, Intelligence Office and Lasam Police.
Quilang gave Lasam town acting police chief Maj. Pablo Tumbali 72 hours to solve the case.
He said they are looking into politics as one of the motives behind the slaying. (Liezle Basa Inigo)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone