He’s got Heart
BY NESTOR CUARTERO
MEMORY LOSS: I felt a tinge of sadness when I learned on social media recently that Tony Benett has developed Alzheimer’s Disease.
Bennett, 95, is one of my favorite singers. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but his family only came out publicly recently.
One of Tony’s hit songs, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” has planted an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of people all over the world.
The song has also inspired the birth of more “landmark’’ songs that pay homage to other cities and destinations.
You have “New York, New York,” “Viva, Las Vegas,” “California Dreamin,” etc.
HEART IN SORSOGON: Locally, we have “Manila, Manila” (by Hotdog), “Laguna” (Sampaguita), etc.
Wonder if the forthcoming GMA teleserye, “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon,” will come up with a theme song of the same title.
That would be nice. The song can even be adopted as Sorsogon’s theme song in efforts to promote tourism.
Sorsogon is known for its wonderful beaches. Whale watching is a favorite crowd drawer.
ON LOCATION: ‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon’ is designed as a light romance-drama topbilled by Richard Yap and Heart Evangelista.
The series will be filmed for the most part in Heart’s adoptive home province.
The actress’ husband, Chiz Escudero, is the current governor of the province.
Richard Yap is the newest kapuso, having transferred from ABS-CBN.
