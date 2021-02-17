Manila opens ‘Hidden Garden’

A new green space dubbed as Liwasang Bonifacio’s ‘Hidden Garden’ in Lawton, Manila, is now open to the public.
Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the inauguration of the 1-hectare green space on Tuesday night, Feb. 16.
In his speech, Domagoso said the garden was created in line with his vision to create more open green spaces in the capital city.
He also said that the garden can show the public that cleaner and breathable air is achievable even in a highly urbanized city like Manila.
“Ang inyong pamahalaang lungsod ay hindi po tumitigil sa kanyang layunin na mapanatiling maaliwalas o maging maaliwalas ang Lungsod ng Maynila. We dedicate this day to you — to the people of Manila, and those people who will come in and out of the city,” he said.
The garden also features the Hidden Garden Café that is seen to generate new jobs and opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Manila mayor appealed to the public to maintain the cleanliness and orderliness of the newly opened garden.
“Ito ay pag-aari niyo, angkinin niyo mga mamamayan, at parang katulad ng inyong mga bahay, pagmalasakitan niyo din itong ari-arian ninyo. Pagmalasakitan niyo sapagkat mano pa, pagdating ng araw, mas sariwang hangin ang makakamit ng inyong mga apo at anak,” he said.
Domagoso said they will continue to open more green spaces in the city.
“We will not stop our journey towards a better Manila for the people of Manila. Onti-onti, dahan dahan, masinop, mainam at episyente, hindi tayo magwawaldas, hindi tayo maglalagay ng kolorete lamang para busugin lamang ang ating mga mata,” he said.
