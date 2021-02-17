Missing boy found dead in creek

DAVAO CITY – A 15-year-old boy, who was reported missing in the municipality of Santo Tomas in Davao del Norte, was found dead in a creek on Tuesday.
The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Santo Tomas said the body of Rovic Bonghanoy Estores, a resident of Purok 5, Sitio Santo Nino, Barangay Kinamayan, was retrieved by responders at 10:35 a.m. after villagers spotted his body in the creek.
Rescuers found the body floating near the Lanatad Bridge. According to the statement of the municipal government, Estores was one of those who went in Purok 8, Barangay Pantaron to swim in Lunga-og river.
Municipal Information Officer Mart Sambalud, however, said the family of Estores reported him missing since Sunday, Feb. 14.
At that time, the river had already swelled, causing flash floods in low-lying areas.
The municipal government said burial assistance was given to the bereaved family of Estores.
