P100K bounty for arrest of traffic enforcer’s killer

Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime Fresnedi is offering a P100,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the gunman who shot dead a traffic enforcer while on duty on Tuesday.
Fresnedi offered the bounty as he condemned the killing of Daniel Manalo, 36, a supervisor at the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau (MTMB) and a resident of NBP Reservation in Barangay Poblacion.
Manalo was shot dead by a gunman at about 7:30 p.m. in front of SM Center Muntinlupa in Barangay Tunasan.
Fresnedi expressed dismay over the incident and said that it was an insult to public office workers who were only carrying out their duties.
He vowed to provide financial assistance to Manalo’s family.
MTMB chief Danidon Nolasco said Manalo and his colleague were conducting a clearing operation in the area in compliance to a memorandum by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordering local governments to clear roads of illegal obstructions.
According to the police, the two decided to go to a store where Manalo received a phone call.
He went out of the establishment and as he was talking on his cell phone, the suspect, who was wearing a white shirt with long sleeves, short pants and gray mask, came from behind and shot him in the head that caused his immediate death.
Manalo’s companion told the police he saw the suspect shoot Manalo and flee on foot.
The police recovered from the crime scene a spent shell from a .45-caliber pistol.
Manalo’s body was brought to the Loreto Funeral Services in Taguig for autopsy.
Muntinlupa Public Information Office chief Tez Navarro said Manalo was a criminology graduate of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa and was a former rover scout.
Investigation on the killing is still ongoing.
To report any information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect, the public may coordinate with Muntinlupa City Police Station at 09989674531.
