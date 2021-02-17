Pumaren quits as Adamson mentor, Fermin named interim coach

FRANZ PUMAREN

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Franz Pumaren has resigned as coach of the Adamson University men’s basketball team, the school announced Tuesday night.

In a statement, the school thanked the 57-year-old tactician for his contribution to the Falcons, which he has handled since December 2015.

Pumaren resigned to focus full time as a District 3 Councilor in Quezon City.

“As Adamson University understands the desire of Coach Franz to give full-time service to his constituents in his district in Quezon City, we announce with a heavy heart that Coach Franz will cease mentoring the Adamson Falcons effective this current year,” the statement read.

“The whole Adamson community would like to thank Coach Franz Pumaren for his unselfish sharing of his time and talent with the Adamson Men’s Varsity Team, masterfully lifting once again the standing of the Falcons in the prestigious UAAP League.”

The school considered the past years under Pumaren as “the most electrifying seasons by far.”

The Falcons had three straight semifinal finishes since Pumaren handled them at the start of the 2016 season, before finishing sixth in the 2019 season with a 4-10 win-loss record.

“To Coach Franz, we will forever be grateful. We could not have pulled off the Falcon’s comeback in the UAAP podium without you,” the statement read.

Mike Fermin will serve as the interim coach at the moment.

